Arkansas prepares for College World Series

Arkansas pitcher Miller Pleimann (43) throws against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game...
Arkansas pitcher Miller Pleimann (43) throws against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The chants of Woo Pig Sooie will be heard in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend as the Arkansas Razorbacks head to the College Baseball World Series.

Last weekend the Hogs swept the Chapel Hill Super Regional, taking two from the home team North Carolina Tar Heels. Arkansas’ last trip to the CWS was in 2019. Head Coach Dave Van Horn says his team this year has built steadily since the beginning of the season.

“Well, I knew in fall practice I thought we had a good team if we stayed healthy,” said Van Horn. “We didn’t have a real deep position player team. We weren’t really exactly sure the roles of the pitchers, but we felt like we had enough arms to get it done. Who knew the league was going to be so tough, especially our division. Already think there’s 2 or 3 other teams from our division that are going to the World Series.”  

The Hogs hit the College World Series Diamond Saturday against Stanford in Omaha.

