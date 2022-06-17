Akot visits Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal is about to close on the University of Memphis Search for Top Talent for its men’s basketball team. Head Coach Penny Hardaway has been searching high and low for a shooter to replace Lester Quinones, who’s getting really strong looks from NBA teams after staying in the draft as an early entry candidate.

Former North Carolina Shooter Kerwin Warren recently picked Texas Tech over the Tigers out of the Portal. But, that hasn’t stopped Hardaway from digging deeper.

Emmanuel Akot is the latest name to surface. The 6′8″ forward from Boise State is reportedly visiting the University of Memphis tonight according to Jeff Goodman of the Athletic.

Akot visited Western Kentucky Tuesday and has a visit planned with North Carolina State this weekend before making his final decision. Akot shot a career-best 39% from the three last season, but he’s not just a shooter.

He’s capable of putting the ball on the floor and driving the hole and is deft with simple pullups in the paint, or on the wing.

Akot averaged 11 points a game last season. Hardaway is more than familiar with Akot’s play.

The Tigers eliminated Boise State in the NCAA Tournament this year and put them out of the NIT in 2021.

