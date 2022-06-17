Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat is here with us for a while but as long as you stay hydrated, you should be able to get out and have some fun.

We found some fun Mid-South events happening this weekend.

The Mid-South Airshow is this weekend at the Millington-Memphis Airport. All eyes will be on the skies as the U.S. Navy Blue Angles return to perform.

The air show is a two-day event packed with more than 17 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Jump Teams, as well as aircraft displays, and food and games for the whole family.

Visit midsouthairshow.com to purchase tickets.

Tri-State Black Pride gets underway this weekend as well.

The non-profit is focused on addressing issues in the Black and brown LGBTQ+ community.

The theme for the weekend is “Better Together: People, Purpose and Power.”

And get ready to go up, up and away at Shelby Farms Park.

The Bluff City Balloon Jamboree Festival Kicks off Friday and will continue through the weekend. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Learn more at thebluffcityballoonjamboree.com/.

Over at the Memphis Redbirds Team Store you and your father or father figure can enjoy a Father’s Day Brunch. A cookout will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the right field of the Terminix Terrace before watching the Redbirds take on the Nashville Sounds.

To top off all of this weekend’s fun, Juneteenth celebrations will take place across the Bluff City Sunday.

CLICK HERE to see all the ways to celebrate Juneteenth.

