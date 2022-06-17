2-year-old dies in fatal shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after being fatally shot overnight in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Department says they were responding to a shots fired call in the area of 18th Street when they received information that two shooting victims arrived at the hospital.

One of the victims was a 2-year-old boy. His mother was also shot and rushed to the hospital for further treatment. WMPD says she is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the WMPD Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444.

