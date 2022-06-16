Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ denies sex charges, granted bail
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
Former Memphis Zoo President and CEO Jim Dean
Memphis Zoo president and CEO announces retirement
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
RAW: Flooding continues to devastate Yellowstone, parts of Montana
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘The Office’ and ‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive to Comic Con event