Warning signs to watch for during extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Extremely hot temperatures can be dangerous for those living with chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and arthritis.

Methodist South Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amit Prasad joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the warning signs to look out for and when to seek emergency care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.