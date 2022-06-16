Advertise with Us
Warning signs to watch for during extreme heat

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Extremely hot temperatures can be dangerous for those living with chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and arthritis.

Methodist South Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amit Prasad joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the warning signs to look out for and when to seek emergency care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

