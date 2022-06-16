Rust students are being honored by White House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Mid- South college students are being honored by the white house.

Rust college seniors Christina Calhoun and Zachary Wilson have been selected for the 2022 class of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through HBCU scholars.

This program recognizes undergraduate and graduate students for their accomplishments inside and out of the classroom.

Wilson is from Columbus, Mississippi and Calhoun is from Calhoun, MS.

