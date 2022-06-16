Redbirds fall to Nashville, add 2 more home runs to record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are just a half-game behind Nashville for the lead in the AAA International League West Division.

Both teams have 36 wins.

Downtown to AutoZone Park the Birds were on a three-game winning streak. Nashville has lost two in a row.

We’ve already told you how the Birds lead all of baseball in home runs. Here’s another one.

Alec Burleson jacks this one just inside the foul pole in right making that 103 on the year. It tied the game at 1 all in the 6th.

In the 8th, Burley hit an inside-the-park home run.

It counts for 104.

Memphis was up 2-1 but Nashville got six in the 9th to win it. Final score 8-4.

Same teams Thursday night, first pitch is 7 p.m. downtown at The Zone.

