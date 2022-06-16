Pediatric doctor warns parents how heat affect children at a faster rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With temperatures heating up to the 100′s, a Mid-South summer camp and school are keeping the kids cool to prevent the risks of overheating and heat-related illnesses.

High Points Summer camp is keeping kids indoors because physical activities like rock climbing can cause heat-related illnesses at a much faster rate for children than adults.

“We wanna make sure they’re staying hydrated, but they’re not overexerting themselves,” said Jessica Willis, Program coordinator for High Points. “Climbing is a very physical activity and even if we were to take them outside climbing, it’s not necessarily something that they’re used to.”

High Point’s rock camp said there is an indoor activity the kids enjoy while still being hydrated.

In Bartlett, Cindy Cromwell, the owner of Little Bear’s Preschool, said they are taking precautions.

They are keeping kids off the playground during the hottest parts of the day because temperatures make surfaces too hot to touch.

“We have a heat monitor that we can check and see what the temperature is on the slide,” said Cromwell. “We also take it after you order going down the slides to cool them off in the afternoon before we come out.”

Out of precaution, the school also set up hydration stations for kids outside in the evening. They went a step further to educate kids of signs of heat related illness to watch for.

“If they feel like they are getting overheated, or if they see a friend on the playground that they are feel like might get overheated because everybody has a different heat temperature in their body,” Cromwell said.

Le Bonheur Children hospital said to watch out for heat related signs. This is the most important thing we can do to keep our little ones out of the emergency room.

“If you notice that your child is playing really hard and they come to you really hot, they’re really sweaty, they’ve been out for 15-20 minutes. Now, it’s time to take a little break and call them down,” said Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital General Pediatric Dr. Blake Bergeron. “Get them something to drink and get them back to go out in a couple of hours to go play some more.”

Dr. Bergeron also warn parents to not leave their kids inside a car, not even for a minute.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.