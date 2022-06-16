Path clear for C-USA teams to join AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s now official. The American Athletic Conference has finalized the entrance agreements with its six incoming schools from Conference USA.

They will officially join the league on July 1.

That’s the day after Cincinnati, Houston and UCF terminate their membership and head to the Big 12.

The schools joining the American from C-USA are UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, and Texas-San Antonio, also known as UTSA.

The addition of North Texas and Rice keep the AAC in massive TV markets in Dallas and Houston respectively, while Charlotte is in the top 25.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco says the additions will “enhance” the conference’s Power 6 goals. We will see.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.