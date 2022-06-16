Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Path clear for C-USA teams to join AAC

It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the American Athletic Conference.(AAC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s now official. The American Athletic Conference has finalized the entrance agreements with its six incoming schools from Conference USA.

They will officially join the league on July 1. 

That’s the day after Cincinnati, Houston and UCF terminate their membership and head to the Big 12. 

The schools joining the American from C-USA are UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, and Texas-San Antonio, also known as UTSA. 

The addition of North Texas and Rice keep the AAC in massive TV markets in Dallas and Houston respectively, while Charlotte is in the top 25. 

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco says the additions will “enhance” the conference’s Power 6 goals. We will see.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

