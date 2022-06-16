Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Parents filed law suit against funding private schools

Kids learning in the classroom.
Kids learning in the classroom.(WALB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The advocacy group Parents for Public Schools filed a lawsuit Wednesday.

They asked a chancery judge to block the Independent Schools Infrastructure Grant Program.

Governor Tate Reeves signed two bills in April.

One creates the program and the other funds it as of July 1.

The lawsuit says the state constitution prohibits using public money for private schools.

Legislators supporting the grant program say private schools have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, as have public schools.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

