Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Minott credits Hardaway, Memphis for path to pros

Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott(ESPN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tiger Forward Josh Minott’s star continues to rise as the NBA Draft rapidly approaches.

Minott has worked out for just about every NBA team, including the Indiana Pacers, who value his length and athleticism.

Minott, says his goal since his sophomore year in high school has been NBA or bust. 

He says that’s why he picked Memphis and Penny Hardaway for college ball.

“I’d say you have to have an open ear to a really valuable resource. He works with us. Tells us every day what the game requires.” 

The NBA Draft is June 23.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at Liberty Park
Southern Heritage Classic unveils schedule of events
Memphis Redbirds host job fair for 2017 season
Redbirds fall to Nashville, add 2 more home runs to record
It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the...
Path clear for C-USA teams to join AAC
901 FC
901 FC fights to draw at Hartford Athletic