Minott credits Hardaway, Memphis for path to pros

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tiger Forward Josh Minott’s star continues to rise as the NBA Draft rapidly approaches.

Minott has worked out for just about every NBA team, including the Indiana Pacers, who value his length and athleticism.

Minott, says his goal since his sophomore year in high school has been NBA or bust.

He says that’s why he picked Memphis and Penny Hardaway for college ball.

“I’d say you have to have an open ear to a really valuable resource. He works with us. Tells us every day what the game requires.”

The NBA Draft is June 23.

