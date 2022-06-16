Memphis in May lost $1.9M in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May reports a dramatic decline in revenue and attendees for 2022.

Organizers released their 2022 report Thursday, and it says the combined attendance for Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest fell below 115,000 for the first time in over 20 years.

That’s compared to 175,330 combined attendees in 2019 and 178,478 in 2018.

Memphis in May also reports a record loss in revenue at $1.9 million.

President and CEO James Holt said the significant decline in attendance was expected, mostly because of the move from Tom Lee Park.

“The ongoing COVID pandemic, inflationary environment, and artist cancelations at Beale Street Music Festival also partially contributed to the decline in attendance,” Park said in a statement.

Despite the drop in attendees, Memphis in May reports that hotels and motels city-wide had an 88.8% occupancy during the peak of the events.

