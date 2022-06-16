Leveling the playing field for girls in STEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the 3M 2022 State of Science Index, a majority of Americans see gender disparities in STEM as an issue.

Dr. Jayshree Seth, Corporate Scientist and Chief Science Advocate at 3M, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top challenges women face in STEM and tips to navigate those challenges.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

