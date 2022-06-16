Intense heat expected to back down some by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun with a few clouds, hot and steamy through sunset with temperatures in the upper 90s. Feels like temps will remain above 100. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two south of Memphis.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: HEAT ADVISORY in effect again with highs near 100 and feels like temperatures around 105-110. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday night with lows in the 70s to near 80.

WEEKEND: A Saturday morning shower is possible with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 90s by afternoon. It won’t be near as muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again for Father’s Day with lows in the 60s to around 70.

NEXT WEEK: More searing heat all week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to low 100′s. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s.

