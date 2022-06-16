Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Heat wave keeps the Mid-South its sticky grip

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The HEAT ADVISORY has been extended through 8PM Friday as the peak heat index for the rest of the week will likely exceed 105°F across much of the area. By Friday night, a weak cold front will move into the region bringing a few showers along with a very brief reprieve from the heat for the weekend.

TODAY: A shower or two could pop up, but otherwise expect sun with a few clouds and highs in the upper 90s. Real Feel temperatures up to 107 expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temps will hit 105+. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two. A stray shower is possible Friday night as well but many areas will stay dry.

WEEKEND: A Saturday morning shower can’t be ruled out with highs in the low to mid 90s by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again for Father’s Day, but less humid. Lows Sunday night will be near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Higher heat returns with highs near 100 through Wednesday. Lows will be in the 70s. Expect sun with just a few clouds each day.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
The scene of the crash.
Woman injured after car crashes into home
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably hot weather continues
Slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend
Breakdown: Why this 2022 Hurricane Season could be another active one
Dry for the next several days for most but a few showers possible early Saturday
Remaining hot & humid the next several days with a slight dip this weekend
Marion Animal Shelter
Mid-South animal shelter loses A/C amid triple-digit heat index