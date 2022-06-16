Heat wave keeps the Mid-South its sticky grip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The HEAT ADVISORY has been extended through 8PM Friday as the peak heat index for the rest of the week will likely exceed 105°F across much of the area. By Friday night, a weak cold front will move into the region bringing a few showers along with a very brief reprieve from the heat for the weekend.

TODAY: A shower or two could pop up, but otherwise expect sun with a few clouds and highs in the upper 90s. Real Feel temperatures up to 107 expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temps will hit 105+. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two. A stray shower is possible Friday night as well but many areas will stay dry.

WEEKEND: A Saturday morning shower can’t be ruled out with highs in the low to mid 90s by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again for Father’s Day, but less humid. Lows Sunday night will be near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Higher heat returns with highs near 100 through Wednesday. Lows will be in the 70s. Expect sun with just a few clouds each day.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.