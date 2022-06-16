Shooting victim crashes, dies in downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Memphis.

First responders say officers were responding to a car accident call that came in shortly after7 a.m. in the area of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

While on the scene they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, according to police.

It is unclear where the victim was shot; we are working to learn more from Memphis Police Department.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

