Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Shooting victim crashes, dies in downtown Memphis, police say

Scene of shooting/crash investigation on Danny Thomas
Scene of shooting/crash investigation on Danny Thomas(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Memphis.

First responders say officers were responding to a car accident call that came in shortly after7 a.m. in the area of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

While on the scene they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, according to police.

It is unclear where the victim was shot; we are working to learn more from Memphis Police Department.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

Rust College students
Rust College students honored by White House
Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted...
Man accused of killing Meridian cop charged with capital murder
Gas pump generic
Tennessee lawmakers renew call for gas tax moratorium
Topgolf Augusta
Topgolf begins construction in Memphis