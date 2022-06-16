Shooting victim crashes, dies in downtown Memphis, police say
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Memphis.
First responders say officers were responding to a car accident call that came in shortly after7 a.m. in the area of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
While on the scene they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, according to police.
It is unclear where the victim was shot; we are working to learn more from Memphis Police Department.
If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
