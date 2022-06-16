Brazen business burglaries caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Groups of masked bandits recently hit stores in Germantown, East Memphis and Whitehaven.

These young criminals, crooks and creeps strike late at night. The most recent burglary happened Sunday night at Mednikow an upscale jewelry store in East Memphis.

These thieves aren’t just stealing merchandise and money, they’re stealing our sense of security.

For Essie Higgins, the boarded up window at the Domino’s in Whitehaven and the Lavish clothing boutique next door, are frightening reminders about Memphis’ crime problem.

”I’m worried about all of the city,” she said. “I’m worried about the old and the young people, because it’s happening everywhere.”

Memphis Police said Lavish and Domino’s were hit not once, but twice in one week. Surveillance video of the suspects shows five young men wearing black during the first crime spree on June 7.

Red was the the color of choice for the group of four that hit the strip mall a second time a few days later.

Germantown is also not immune to these brazen burglaries.

Germantown Police confirm that on June 10, crooks hit the Pandora at Saddle Creek. Broken glass and fingerprint dust is visible through the windows.

All the jewelry cases are now empty and a sign on the door says the store is still closed because of the break-in.

The surveillance video MPD provided of the six suspects who hit Mednikow at 2:24 a.m. on June 13, shows them breaking the glass and using yellow crow bars to lift the metal barricade.

Memphis Police said the bad guys got away with $25,000 in jewelry. There are so many broken windows and boarded up businesses across Shelby County.

These crimes shatter the confidence of citizens like Miss Higgins. ”I really don’t know what needs to happen,” she said, “but something has to happen.”

If you know anything about these business burglaries, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

