Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

((Fuente: CNN))
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport.

It’s considered a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff says the Transportation Security Administration is resuming passenger screening service at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson.

Steve Smith is the airport’s executive director. He says the airport hasn’t had TSA service in 13 years because of a decrease in passenger count and TSA budget constraints.

When the TSA returns later this year, travel will be less-time consuming for passengers using the airport.

