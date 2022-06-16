901 FC fights to draw at Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC has had a whole week to stew over its third loss of the season, a 1-Nil setback at Birmingham last Wednesday.

This Wednesday, they tried to take it out on a Hartford Athletic team that’s only 2-8-2 on the season and in 12th place.

The 901 played without two starters, Laurent Kissiedu was out with injury, and Captain Leston Paul played with Trinidad and Tobago in Concacaf Series.

Hartford took advantage in the 20th minute. Juan Carlos Obregon, back from injury himself, celebrated his return by getting 1v1 with the defender, nutmegging him, and putting it into the back of the net just past Trey Muse for a 1-Nil Hartford lead.

That’s the best chance the Athletic would get for most of the match.

The 901 put the pressure on, dominating possession and pounding shot after shot --18 of them, in fact, including eight on goal.

The barrage continues into the second half. In the 63rd minute, Turchi the big Brazilian, got his first start, slotting one up to Phillip Goodrum in the box, the sliding toe-poke squeaked just inside the post for the equalizer. Goal Memphis!

The 901 gets a result on the road.

This match ended in a draw. Final score 1-1.

901 FC picks up a point to stay first in USL East. They come home for their next match, hosting Tulsa next Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.