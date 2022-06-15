Unseasonably hot weather continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm evening ahead with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s with a nice south breeze.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm with lows in the upper 70s. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun with a few clouds and highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temps will range from 102-107. A shower or two could pop up, mainly in north MS. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temps will hit 105+. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two. A stray shower is possible Friday night as well but many areas will stay dry.

WEEKEND: A Saturday morning shower can’t be ruled out with highs in the low to mid 90s by afternoon. It won’t be near as muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again for Father’s Day with lows around 70.

NEXT WEEK: The heat index won’t be as much of a factor but actual highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100. Lows will be in the 70s. Expect sun with just a few clouds each day.

