Uncomfortably hot weather continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY remains in in effect today as our Real Feel temperatures will likely exceed 105F across much of the area. This hot and humid pattern will continue through the rest of the work week. By Friday night, a weak cold front will move into the Mid-South, and while the front will not be strong enough to produce much in the way of rain, there will be slightly cooler and drier air behind it.

NORMAL HIGH: 89

NORMAL LOW: 70

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will range from 100-105. southwest breeze at 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and the feels like temperature at 100-105. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two.

WEEKEND: A small dip in temperatures and humidity is expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. This short-lived, however, as the heat is expected to crank back up next week with highs near 100.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

