Topgolf begins construction in Memphis

Topgolf Augusta
Topgolf Augusta(WRDW)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf is coming to Memphis and construction will begin soon.

Topgolf plans to spend $16 million to build a two-story 72 hitting bay facility in Germantown.

Topgolf Memphis is set to be 40 feet tall with 26,750 square feet on the first floor and 22,926 square feet on the second floor. The facility will have two bars and a full kitchen.

Memphis will be Togolf’s fourth location in Tennessee but the first in west Tennessee.

“We are hoping to bring a brand-new, state-of-the-art Topgolf to the city of Memphis, and this is after years of collaboration to come up with a new design that is family-friendly with a lot of enhancements to the guest experience,” Todd Waldo, director of real estate for Topgolf told MBJ in April.

