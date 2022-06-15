Salvation Army serve meals to families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army took their disaster mobile canteen to Chickasaw Place apartments Wednesday.

They went to serve meals and provide water to families.

Typically, the mobile canteen is deployed to emergencies, but at times, it is used to help communities in need.

The Salvation Army handed out more than 180 meals and ice cold water.

