Remaining hot & humid the next several days with a slight dip this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another Heat Advisory in place for the entire Mid-South until 8 pm. Feels like temperatures will range from 100 -105. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s through Friday. A southwest breeze at 5-15 mph will help at least a little bit.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and the feels like temperature at 100-105. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two.

WEEKEND: A very slight dip in temperatures and humidity is expected but it will be brief. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to climb back into the upper 90s to near 100 by Monday. Rain chances will remain low.

