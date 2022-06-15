Registration underway for Kick It 5K benefitting pancreatic cancer research

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is underway for the Kosten Foundation’s 12th annual Kick It 5K benefitting pancreatic cancer research and support.

Kathryn Gilbert Craig is the Director of Community Engagement and 10-year pancreatic cancer survivor.

She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the Kosten Foundation is making a difference for pancreatic cancer patients, survivors, and anyone affected by the disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

