Redbirds slam 2 out, knockout Nashville at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Do you know which team hit the 100 home run mark before any team in Professional Baseball, Major or Minor League?

The Memphis Redbirds have hit the ball out of the park in 50 of their 60 games so far this season.

The Nashville Sounds came to AutoZone Park Tuesday night in first place in the International League West, trying to put a damper on the Bird’s bats.

Catcher Ali Sanchez ripped a 3-run homer to the center to break a 2-2 tie in the 4th.

Call it 5-2 Memphis.

Later in the 6th, Connor Capel gave the first pitch; he faced the long ride into the bullpen in the right-center for a solo home run.

The Redbirds go on to win it 7-3.

Same Teams Wednesday, 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

