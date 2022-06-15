Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Redbirds slam 2 out, knockout Nashville at AutoZone Park

Memphis Redbirds
Memphis Redbirds(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Do you know which team hit the 100 home run mark before any team in Professional Baseball, Major or Minor League?

The Memphis Redbirds have hit the ball out of the park in 50 of their 60 games so far this season.

The Nashville Sounds came to AutoZone Park Tuesday night in first place in the International League West, trying to put a damper on the Bird’s bats.

Catcher Ali Sanchez ripped a 3-run homer to the center to break a 2-2 tie in the 4th.  

Call it 5-2 Memphis. 

Later in the 6th, Connor Capel gave the first pitch; he faced the long ride into the bullpen in the right-center for a solo home run.

The Redbirds go on to win it 7-3. 

Same Teams Wednesday, 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
The scene of the crash.
Woman injured after car crashes into home
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools
MLGW outages
5,400 MLGW customers without power amid sweltering temperatures
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot

Latest News

Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Former Tiger Minott gets plenty pre-NBA Draft looks
Ole Miss
Ole Miss gets ready for NCAA College World Series
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first...
Former Tigers Wiseman may get on court soon
FILE - In this April 5, 2011 file photo, Frank Haith is introduced as the new head basketball...
Hardaway looks to add Frank Haith to Memphis basketball staff