Rash of car break-ins from criminals searching for weapons, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reports 3,619 thefts from motor vehicles so far this year.

During a briefing Wednesday, MPD made it clear that many of the suspected thieves are on the hunt for weapons.

Earlier this year, Police Chief CJ Davis became a victim of the same crime--her gun was taken from her personal vehicle during a burglary.

The department says gun owners should be prepared to take extra steps to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

“These individuals that are breaking into cars are looking for weapons,” said. “That’s the largest increase of what we have seen in weapon thefts that they are taken from vehicles. We want to ask that if you are a gun owner and if you do carry weapons with you, then make sure it is on your person when you are carrying the weapons. Please do not leave your guns in cars.”

In total last year, there were just under 7,000 thefts from motor vehicles reported in Memphis.

