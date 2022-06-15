Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Professional dancer shares journey living with Multiple Sclerosis

How music therapy helps keep her mind and body in harmony
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Sclerosis (MS) impacts nearly 1 million people in the United States.

It is a degenerative disease and can trigger a wide range of physical and mental challenges.

Professional dancer, actor and choreographer Courtney Platt joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the MS in Harmony initiative, a digital resource that brings principles of music therapy to those living with MS.

Platt was diagnosed with MS 10 years ago when she was on “So You Think You Can Dance”. She shared her journey and how the MS in Harmony initiative has helped her spiritually, physically, and mentally.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

