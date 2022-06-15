Ole Miss gets ready for NCAA College World Series

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are playing their best baseball at the right time of the year. Their sweep of in-state rival Southern Miss over the weekend in Super Regional play at Hattiesburg earns Ole Miss a spot in the College World Series in Omaha.

The pitching was nearly perfect and the Rebel bats put the pressure on the Golden Eagles. A large contingent of Rebel fans will make the long trip north to turn the city into “Ole-maha.”

The team will meet some familiar faces in Omaha with three other SEC West teams making it to the final eight.

”It just goes to show that the SEC is a gauntlet, week in and week out,” said Rebels First Baseman Tim Elko. “There’s a lot of real good teams in the SEC. And I’d like to say I’m surprised, but I’m really not that surprised because the teams are really just that good.”

“Probably there’s some baseball pundits out there that talked about the SEC being down or the SEC West, and then you wake up and look at the end of the year and it’s really not the case,” said Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco. “I think that can happen in our league and you can get fooled. The teams are good, and the same teams may not be good every year or the best teams, but the league is so, so good.”

Ole Miss will play SEC Rival Auburn in its first game in Omaha. That’s Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.