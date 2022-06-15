New podcast highlights Civil Right legacy of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Travel South are launching a new Tennessee Civil Rights Trail Podcast.

It is a 3-episode series where historians and experts explore the most significant events of the movement that happened in the state during the 1950s and 1960s.

The first episode debuts June 20 and focuses on Memphis’ civil rights legacy.

Executive Producer Tanner Latham joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how this series came together and what it was like talking to the civil right veterans that made a difference.

Click here from more on the Tennessee civil rights trail.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

