Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

New podcast highlights Civil Right legacy of Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Travel South are launching a new Tennessee Civil Rights Trail Podcast.

It is a 3-episode series where historians and experts explore the most significant events of the movement that happened in the state during the 1950s and 1960s.

The first episode debuts June 20 and focuses on Memphis’ civil rights legacy.

Executive Producer Tanner Latham joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how this series came together and what it was like talking to the civil right veterans that made a difference.

Click here from more on the Tennessee civil rights trail.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
The scene of the crash.
Woman injured after car crashes into home
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools
MLGW outages
5,400 MLGW customers without power amid sweltering temperatures

Latest News

Registration underway for Kick It 5K benefitting pancreatic cancer research
Registration underway for Kick It 5K benefitting pancreatic cancer research
Registration underway for Kick It 5K benefitting pancreatic cancer research
Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline
Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline
Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline