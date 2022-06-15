Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

MLGW asks community to weigh in on possible switch from TVA

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the intense heat here to stay, for now, MLGW is continuing its moratorium on cutoffs.

The utility company says when heat indexes go above 100 degrees power cutoffs for unpaid bills are put on hold but many still experienced power outages during a scorching afternoon Tuesday.

While MLGW says it does not do power cutoffs during this extreme heat, of course, the grid isn’t immune to hitting it. More than 8,000 people were without power at one point Tuesday afternoon -- most of that power is back on as of Wednesday morning.

And Wednesday, MLGW customers can attend a board meeting to talk about the future of this utility company.

As we’ve reported MLGW is considering a switch in power suppliers from Tennessee Valley Authority to another supplier.

There are multiple times the public can weigh in on this decision, one of those times is Wednesday at the downtown headquarters at 8:30 a.m. for the MLGW board meeting.

Much of Tuesday’s power outages were in suburban areas around Bartlett and Germantown.

Earlier this week Germantown mayor Mike Palazzolo told Action News 5 he is concerned about a possible switch from TVA; other groups say they want more transparency in this process so they can learn more about potential other suppliers.

As for that power outage, MLGW says there was a circuit outage in that area.

MLGW is making more big decisions to hopefully improve service. The utility company is still facing criticism for the massive power outage following February’s ice storm.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
MLGW outages
5,400 MLGW customers without power amid sweltering temperatures
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools
The scene of the crash.
Woman injured after car crashes into home
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
AAA talks summer travel tips amid record high gas prices (AAA)
AAA talks summer travel tips amid record high gas prices
MLGW outages
5,400 MLGW customers without power amid sweltering temperatures
AAA talks summer travel tips amid record high gas prices