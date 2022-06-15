MLGW asks community to weigh in on possible switch from TVA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the intense heat here to stay, for now, MLGW is continuing its moratorium on cutoffs.

The utility company says when heat indexes go above 100 degrees power cutoffs for unpaid bills are put on hold but many still experienced power outages during a scorching afternoon Tuesday.

While MLGW says it does not do power cutoffs during this extreme heat, of course, the grid isn’t immune to hitting it. More than 8,000 people were without power at one point Tuesday afternoon -- most of that power is back on as of Wednesday morning.

And Wednesday, MLGW customers can attend a board meeting to talk about the future of this utility company.

As we’ve reported MLGW is considering a switch in power suppliers from Tennessee Valley Authority to another supplier.

There are multiple times the public can weigh in on this decision, one of those times is Wednesday at the downtown headquarters at 8:30 a.m. for the MLGW board meeting.

Much of Tuesday’s power outages were in suburban areas around Bartlett and Germantown.

Earlier this week Germantown mayor Mike Palazzolo told Action News 5 he is concerned about a possible switch from TVA; other groups say they want more transparency in this process so they can learn more about potential other suppliers.

As for that power outage, MLGW says there was a circuit outage in that area.

MLGW is making more big decisions to hopefully improve service. The utility company is still facing criticism for the massive power outage following February’s ice storm.

