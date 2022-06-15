Advertise with Us
How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week

Gas prices jump
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9.

Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA. Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher.

Americans looking for a reprieve at the pump will not find them this summer. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting retail gasoline prices will remain high throughout the season, and average around $4.27 per gallon by fall.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Memphis (TN only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 10. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased

Memphis by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.61

Tennessee average: $4.63

Tennessee gas tax: $0.27 per gallon (#26 highest among all states)

- Week change: +$0.22 (+5.1%)

- Year change: +$1.71 (+58.8%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.61 (6/10/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.52

- Week change: +$0.17 (+3.2%)

- Year change: +$2.41 (+77.5%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Rafael, CA: $6.66

#2. Napa, CA: $6.64

#3. San Francisco, CA: $6.62

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $4.35

#2. Dalton, GA: $4.35

#3. Albany, GA: $4.36

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

