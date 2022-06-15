Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Tiger Minott gets plenty pre-NBA Draft looks

Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott(ESPN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we get closer to the NBA Draft, former Memphis Tiger Josh Minott’s dream of playing in the association may be getting closer to becoming a reality.

According to Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog fame, Minott is getting plenty of looks from plenty of teams in Pre-Draft Workouts. 

The 6′9″ wing worked out for the Sacramento Kings Monday. 

He was in Utah Tuesday with the Jazz.

Then comes trips to Portland, then Minnesota, then to Miami to finish up his whirlwind tour of workouts with the Heat. 

Before the NBA Combine in May, Minott worked out for six teams, including the Grizzlies, and the Boston Celtics.   

Zagoria says Minott could be a steal in the draft because of his length, he has a 6′11 wingspan, his athleticism and his ability to facilitate. 

Right now, Minott is predicted to go in the 40s but could sneak into the first round. Minott enters the draft after his freshman season with the Tigers. At 25 years old, he figured his time to go is now. The NBA Draft is June 23.

