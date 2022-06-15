Father of missing Summer Wells shares thoughts one year since daughter’s disappearance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing six-year-old Summer Wells, released a statement from jail on Wednesday at midnight about his daughter’s disappearance. The timeline of the girl’s disappearance can be found here.

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence.

Wells was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence. This was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

He wrote a letter and prayer for Summer and shared it on a Youtube video posted on the family’s website just after midnight. The video included an original song written by Robin Lane.

“These words are very fitting to exactly how Don is feeling and thinking during this season of his life,” the description reads.

The video ended with the written statement from Wells in jail:

Since you’ve been gone, I’ve been completely devastated. I looked everywhere for you, my beautiful girl! I thought YouTube would be the most powerful tool to help find you, and perhaps it still could be, but at a price we may not be able to afford, our family may not survive! I’m sorry, my beautiful girl, that I completely lost my mind! With so many thoughts of people hurting you and I know you want to come home, and there’s nothing I can do; I’m powerless! So, I ask God please look over my precious daughter. We love her so much! We wish God you will return her to us as well as the boys. I would be so happy to be a family again!

The statement ended with the Lord’s prayer.

Summer went missing in July of 2021. Don believed Summer was kidnapped, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation repeatedly reported that no evidence supports that claim.

Here’s everything we know about Summer’s disappearance.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A timeline of the 6-year-old girl’s disappearance can be found here.

