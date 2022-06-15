Brown Missionary Baptist cancels Wed. activities after threat made
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN. Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to both locations for Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon.
The police presence was called in after a threat was made toward the church.
A spokesperson for the church issued this statement:
It’s unclear what the nature of the threat was.
All church activities for Wednesday have been canceled.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.