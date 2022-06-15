Advertise with Us
Brown Missionary Baptist cancels Wed. activities after threat made

Brown Missionary Baptist Church
Brown Missionary Baptist Church(Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN. Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to both locations for Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon.

The police presence was called in after a threat was made toward the church.

A spokesperson for the church issued this statement:

It’s unclear what the nature of the threat was.

All church activities for Wednesday have been canceled.

2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting