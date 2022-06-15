Brown Missionary Baptist cancels Wed. activities after threat made

SOUTHAVEN. Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to both locations for Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon.

The police presence was called in after a threat was made toward the church.

A spokesperson for the church issued this statement:

We take every threat made against our church very seriously for the safety and protection of our visitors and members. As a result of this most recent threat, we are receiving surveillance support from Southaven Police and our internal security team. Every church, business and organization is forced to remain vigilant against the violence taking place across our nation, even in places once considered safe havens.

It’s unclear what the nature of the threat was.

All church activities for Wednesday have been canceled.

