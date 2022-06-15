Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

6 men wanted after jewelry store burglary

Surveillance footage
Surveillance footage(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a recent burglary at a jewelry store.

The burglary happened at Mednikow Jewelry on Perkins Road Extended.

Officers arrived at the store just before 2:30 a.m. to find the front door glass smashed.

Police say the suspects used yellow pry bars to open the roll-up security door and wedged the door open with a chair.

Three vehicles were seen at the scene: a red Dodge Charger, a black Nissan Altima or Maxima and a black SUV.

The six suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 was a black male wearing a red jacket with white stripes and blue jeans with multiple colored writing on them.

Suspect #2 was a black male wearing all black with blue cowboy boots.

Suspect #3 was a heavy-set black male with tan boots on.

Suspect #4 is a short black male wearing all black.

Suspect #5 was a heavy-set black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Suspect #6 was a thin black male wearing a white jacket and black skinny jeans.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
The scene of the crash.
Woman injured after car crashes into home
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend
Breakdown: Why this hurricane season could be another active one
Gas prices jump
How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week
Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills