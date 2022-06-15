6 men wanted after jewelry store burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a recent burglary at a jewelry store.

The burglary happened at Mednikow Jewelry on Perkins Road Extended.

Officers arrived at the store just before 2:30 a.m. to find the front door glass smashed.

Police say the suspects used yellow pry bars to open the roll-up security door and wedged the door open with a chair.

Three vehicles were seen at the scene: a red Dodge Charger, a black Nissan Altima or Maxima and a black SUV.

The six suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 was a black male wearing a red jacket with white stripes and blue jeans with multiple colored writing on them.

Suspect #2 was a black male wearing all black with blue cowboy boots.

Suspect #3 was a heavy-set black male with tan boots on.

Suspect #4 is a short black male wearing all black.

Suspect #5 was a heavy-set black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Suspect #6 was a thin black male wearing a white jacket and black skinny jeans.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

