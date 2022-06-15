2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot at a Memphis gas station in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a Shell station on Range Line Road before 1 a.m.

Officers found one person who was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A second victim was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead.

There’s currently no one in custody in connection to the shooting.

