2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot at a Memphis gas station in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a Shell station on Range Line Road before 1 a.m.

Officers found one person who was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A second victim was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead.

There’s currently no one in custody in connection to the shooting.

