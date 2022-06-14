Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the turnout at the recent Juneteenth the Musical, along with what people need to know for the upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening June 18-19.

Telisa also talked about how free shuttle services will be provide by Groove On Demand. All you must do is park at Mississippi Blvd Church at 70 North Bellevue.

Click here for Juneteenth events.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

