Traffic Alert: Lane closures reported on I-55 in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Traffic on I-55 in West Memphis is experiencing some backups.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show traffic is delayed on I-55 northbound heading out of Memphis.

Southbound lanes are also experiencing some restrictions.

Drivers can take the I-40 bridge as an alternate route.

We haven’t heard any word on what may be causing the delay.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.