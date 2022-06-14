Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Traffic Alert: Lane closures reported on I-55 in West Memphis

I-55 traffic back up
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Traffic on I-55 in West Memphis is experiencing some backups.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show traffic is delayed on I-55 northbound heading out of Memphis.

Southbound lanes are also experiencing some restrictions.

Drivers can take the I-40 bridge as an alternate route.

We haven’t heard any word on what may be causing the delay.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning on air and online.

