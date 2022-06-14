Advertise with Us
Suspect charged with murder smiles for mugshot

Anthony Turner charged in Memphis hotel murder
Anthony Turner charged in Memphis hotel murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man suspected of a Memphis hotel murder is now facing charges.

Anthony Turner, 24, smiled for his mugshot as he was booked into Shelby County Jail Tuesday after being arrested for murder at Memory Lane Hotel on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, on June 7 just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting call at the hotel where a man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died on the scene.

The affidavit says a witness identified Turner in a photo lineup. She alleges she heard a physical confrontation between Turner and the victim and heard him yell, “I’m not gonna shoot you, just let me go!”

Turner is charged with second-degree murder.

Jail records show he is also facing a charge for theft of property.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

