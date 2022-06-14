Suspect charged with murder smiles for mugshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man suspected of a Memphis hotel murder is now facing charges.

Anthony Turner, 24, smiled for his mugshot as he was booked into Shelby County Jail Tuesday after being arrested for murder at Memory Lane Hotel on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

At 11:42 pm on June 7, 2022, officers responded to 3524 Elvis Presley Boulevard on a shooting. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. One female was detained. Call 901-528-CASH w/ tips. pic.twitter.com/eYHwSECTpV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2022

According to an affidavit, on June 7 just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting call at the hotel where a man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died on the scene.

The affidavit says a witness identified Turner in a photo lineup. She alleges she heard a physical confrontation between Turner and the victim and heard him yell, “I’m not gonna shoot you, just let me go!”

Turner is charged with second-degree murder.

Jail records show he is also facing a charge for theft of property.

