Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

A stagnant pattern in place as the high heat and humidity continues

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Mid-South from 11AM - 8PM. Widespread heat index values of 105F+ are expected. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 89
  • NORMAL LOW: 70

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm somewhere across the Mid-South will be possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the feels like temperature at or exceeding 100. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm each day.

WEEKEND: A weak cool front will drop highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to crank back up by early next week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrested an alleged prowler at a middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
More intense heat this week but a little less steamy
TVA Heat Wave Alert
TVA encourages customers to conserve energy during heat wave
Hot and humid for the next several days
An extended period of dangerous heat for the Mid-South
et
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 12, 2022 (4 PM)