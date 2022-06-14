A stagnant pattern in place as the high heat and humidity continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Mid-South from 11AM - 8PM. Widespread heat index values of 105F+ are expected. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.

NORMAL HIGH: 89

NORMAL LOW: 70

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm somewhere across the Mid-South will be possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the feels like temperature at or exceeding 100. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm each day.

WEEKEND: A weak cool front will drop highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to crank back up by early next week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.