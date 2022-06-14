Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

St. Jude ranked No. 2 for pediatric care in the country

pic of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
pic of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St Jude Children’s Research Hospital ranked number 2 for pediatric cancer care on the U.S. News & World Report’s 16th Annual “Best Children’s Hospitals” list.

The publication rates 50 highest scoring U.S. pediatric hospitals. They factor in patient outcomes, such as mortality rates and infection prevention, bone marrow transplantation services, programs for brain tumors and sarcomas, etc.

St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Care Center devoted solely to children.

The institution has top survival rates for some of the most common and aggressive childhood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

It has nearly doubled the survival rates for medulloblastoma, which is the most common malignant brain tumor in children.

“Our mission is to advance cures and find new ways to improve treatment for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and unparalleled clinical care,” said Ellis Neufeld, M.D., Ph.D., St. Jude clinical director, physician-in-chief and executive vice president. “I am deeply grateful for this recognition on behalf of everyone across the clinical enterprise, operations and support teams at St. Jude, to our Quality and Safety team, and those who make our work possible.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting

Latest News

3 injured in crash involving MATA bus
Marion Animal Shelter
WMC Daily 5 p.m. - clipped version
Bridges Randle
Former cop indicted federally for sexual assault, 4 years after he was found not guilty
The scene of the crash.
Woman injured after car crashes into home