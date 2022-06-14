St. Jude ranked No. 2 for pediatric care in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St Jude Children’s Research Hospital ranked number 2 for pediatric cancer care on the U.S. News & World Report’s 16th Annual “Best Children’s Hospitals” list.

The publication rates 50 highest scoring U.S. pediatric hospitals. They factor in patient outcomes, such as mortality rates and infection prevention, bone marrow transplantation services, programs for brain tumors and sarcomas, etc.

St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Care Center devoted solely to children.

The institution has top survival rates for some of the most common and aggressive childhood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

It has nearly doubled the survival rates for medulloblastoma, which is the most common malignant brain tumor in children.

“Our mission is to advance cures and find new ways to improve treatment for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and unparalleled clinical care,” said Ellis Neufeld, M.D., Ph.D., St. Jude clinical director, physician-in-chief and executive vice president. “I am deeply grateful for this recognition on behalf of everyone across the clinical enterprise, operations and support teams at St. Jude, to our Quality and Safety team, and those who make our work possible.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.