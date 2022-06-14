Sister’s dispute with brother led to fatal gunshot

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist just after 11 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting inside of a car.

The motorist was traveling on U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee.

Deputies arrived on scene to Javonta Marshall, 27 and his sister. They had a domestic dispute and she was assaulted by Marshall police said.

Police found Marshall in the back seat of the vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Marshall was dead when paramedics arrived police said.

There was another male in the vehicle, who was identified as an off-duty police officer.

Both, the off-duty police officer and sister of the victim, were taken to the sheriff’s office and then released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information as it relates to crime in Tunica County, this incident or any crime; Contact Tunica County Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400. All calls are anonymous and information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1000.

