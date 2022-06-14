Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Simple steps toward financial self-care

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Closing the gender wealth gap is crucial for women’s long-term financial health, yet several barriers stand in the way, from the gender pay gap to the need for women to be caregivers for children and aging parents.

Investment expert Sibil Sebastian joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to offer some simple actions women can take toward their financial self-care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrest alleged prowler at Memphis middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Expert shares ways to help get “AHEAD” of dementia
Expert shares ways to help get “AHEAD” of dementia
Expert shares ways to help get “AHEAD” of dementia