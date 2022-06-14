Shelby Co. municipal leader concerned on potential MLGW split with TVA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sun set on a hot, hot Mid-South Monday evening.

Dangerous heat indexes caused MLGW to crank out more power to customers, even ones that haven’t paid.

The company says they perform roughly 800 power cutoffs a day, but if heat indexes are above 100 at any point during the day power gets cut off, well that gets put on hold.

MLGW estimates around 1,800 customers will benefit from moratoriums this week.

The company said “TVA forecasts MLGW’s daily load and supplies the adequate power needed, whether it be commercial, industrial, or residential.”

“The Utility has been with TVA for a long time, so the change that could occur give us a little bit of anxiety and causes some pause. We want to be able to fully know all that could or could not happen in this region,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo with the City of Germantown.

Palazzolo is one of several suburban mayors in Shelby County concerned with power supply in the county.

The whole county, not just Memphis, has electricity supplied by MLGW.

Last week, new information was brought to light detailing what would happen if there was to be a breakoff with TVA.

Palazzolo has his reservations.

“Right now, we’re worried about how MLG and W will decide to make investments to improve their infrastructure to make their services reliable,” Palazzolo said

MLGW says they invited county and municipal leaders through Shelby County to last week’s meeting and that they’ve engaged with these leaders throughout this planning proposal.

Looking ahead, the first of three MLGW board meetings where the public can comment and ask questions on this potential split with TVA is Wednesday.

It starts at 8:30a.m. at MLGW headquarters.

Customers are encouraged to get there 30 minutes early, or they can livestream the meeting.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.