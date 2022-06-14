Serenity Towers feeling the heat, issued more fines for building violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On one of the hottest days of the year, The City of Memphis latest code enforcement report show over 80 elderly residents’ apartments are without A/C.

Henry Smith is one of them.

He says is frustrated about his living conditions and without A/C he is using fans to keep cool.

“Nobody got no business paying rent living like this. I don’t want too. I’m trying to get out here myself, cause im tired and it doesn’t make any sense,” said serenity Towers resident Henry Smith.

Smith is upset and confused as to why the court is giving the Midtown housing complex more time to fix recurring issues.

“If they didn’t do it since 2011, when you gonna make them do it, 2031?,” said Smith.

Smith says he wants to see improvements at a significantly faster rate, and in Shelby County Environmental Court this morning, Judge Patrick Dandridge agrees.

He issued Serenity Towers a fine $5000 Tuesday after seeing Code Enforcement most recent report that shows more than 90 residents are without hot water and more than 85 are still without air.

That 60 more units then the 23 the attorney for Serenity Towers reported last week.

“There are more units that have issues than we knew, we believed, we had,” Serenity Towers Memphis Attorney Ben Sissman.

Judge Dandridge is suggesting Serenity Towers find temporary housing for residents until the building is brought to compliance.

But the attorney for Serenity Towers says there are no openings at other HUD properties.

“They all have a waiting list, they all have rules and we can’t take someone from Serenity Towers and move them if there are any empty units,” said Sissman.

Since other HUD housing is not available, another suggestion the court heard was possibly moving residents in other vacant units available inside Serenity Towers.

The next compliance hearing is scheduled for 9 A.M Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

