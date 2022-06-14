Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Serenity Towers feeling the heat, issued more fines for building violations

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On one of the hottest days of the year, The City of Memphis latest code enforcement report show over 80 elderly residents’ apartments are without A/C.

Henry Smith is one of them.

He says is frustrated about his living conditions and without A/C he is using fans to keep cool.

“Nobody got no business paying rent living like this. I don’t want too. I’m trying to get out here myself, cause im tired and it doesn’t make any sense,” said serenity Towers resident Henry Smith.

Smith is upset and confused as to why the court is giving the Midtown housing complex more time to fix recurring issues.

“If they didn’t do it since 2011, when you gonna make them do it, 2031?,” said Smith.

Smith says he wants to see improvements at a significantly faster rate, and in Shelby County Environmental Court this morning, Judge Patrick Dandridge agrees.

He issued Serenity Towers a fine $5000 Tuesday after seeing Code Enforcement most recent report that shows more than 90 residents are without hot water and more than 85 are still without air.

That 60 more units then the 23 the attorney for Serenity Towers reported last week.

“There are more units that have issues than we knew, we believed, we had,” Serenity Towers Memphis Attorney Ben Sissman.

Judge Dandridge is suggesting Serenity Towers find temporary housing for residents until the building is brought to compliance.

But the attorney for Serenity Towers says there are no openings at other HUD properties.

“They all have a waiting list, they all have rules and we can’t take someone from Serenity Towers and move them if there are any empty units,” said Sissman.

Since other HUD housing is not available, another suggestion the court heard was possibly moving residents in other vacant units available inside Serenity Towers.

The next compliance hearing is scheduled for 9 A.M Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Parents, education advocates call for state audit for MSCS
Parents, education advocates request state forensic audit for Memphis-Shelby County Schools
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Serenity
Serenity Towers feeling the heat, issued more fines for building violations
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Teacher crisis at MSCS
MSCS School Board Chair responds to concerns raised by Memphis Lift, Whitehaven Empowerment Zone
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. school safety commission meets for first time since disbandment in 2018