Puma opens in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Tanger Outlets add Puma as their new store addition.

Puma will offer the latest styles in children’s footwear and apparel, women and men’s sportswear and more.

It will be located across from Tommy Hilfiger an Michael Kors. They will have a range of athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories.

Tanger Outlets said they hope to satisfy their customers.

“Our goal is to continually bring our shoppers their favorite brands at an incredible value,” said Tanger Outlets Memphis Marketing Director Mandi Staggs. “Puma not only boasts brand recognition, but also a variety of iconic styles that will be a big hit with our shoppers.”

