Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

The shooting happened on McCallie Avenue.
The shooting happened on McCallie Avenue.(WVLT News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement that 36-year-old Alexis Lewis was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

Court records show another man, Garrian King, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened near a nightclub early June 5 and police have said there were likely multiple shooters. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Lewis has an attorney.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrest alleged prowler at Memphis middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer
African American family
Tennessee university recording Black families’ oral history
Voting generic
Mississippi election: 4 Congress seats on primary ballots
A public meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 to discuss EBR Parish's tire-shredding program.
Tennessee unveils trail made out of tires