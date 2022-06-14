Advertise with Us
Person air lifted from crash in Tipton County

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TIPTON CO, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a car crash on Highway 51 near Jack Bennett Rd in the southbound lane.

Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services were called on the scene.

There were injuries on scene because medical helicopters were also summoned.

If you must travel this route, watch the roadway for first responders and equipment.

